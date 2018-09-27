Decision to lease out state-run radio building withdrawn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday withdrew its decision to lease the premises of state-run radio following protests from its employees.
Talking to media persons, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had reached an agreement with state-run radio employees and decided to take back its plan.
"For the time being, we have taken back our decision to lease state-run radio premises," Ali Muhammad said.
He assured that Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would take all decisions while taking the employees of the radio on board.
