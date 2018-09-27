Decision to lease out state-run radio building withdrawn

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday withdrew its decision to lease the premises of state-run radio following protests from its employees.

Talking to media persons, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had reached an agreement with state-run radio employees and decided to take back its plan.

"For the time being, we have taken back our decision to lease state-run radio premises," Ali Muhammad said.

He assured that Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would take all decisions while taking the employees of the radio on board.