All official luxury cars to be auctioned: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that all the official luxury cars would be auctioned according to the policy after taking them back from different departments.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday in connection with the auction of the luxury vehicles.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer and Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Ijaz were also present.

Raja Basharat said the officers would be given cars in accordance with their grades. He said that right now the Services and General Administration Department had 201 luxury cars, whereas, 38 luxury cars had been brought back from different departments. He said the field officers of different districts of Punjab were using 163 luxury cars.

He said the officers of grade 19 were allowed to use 1300 CC cars. He said a new transport facility was being evolved in Punjab, under which, the ministers and officers would be given cars to stop the wastage of government resources.

He directed that new lists be prepared after bringing back all luxury cars of different departments, and submitted to the committee.

He said more than 10 years old cars should be auctioned for lessening the burden.