Women powerlifters visit National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s powerlifting team, which created history by winning 3 gold medals, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 11 Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship at Dubai, visited National Hockey Stadium and met with Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti Wednesday.

Manager Pakistan women’s powerlifting team Rashed Malik and players Twinkle Sohail (Gold), Veronica Sohail (Gold), Nuzhat Jabeen (Gold), Rabia Shahzad (Silver), Saniha Ghafoor (Silver), Nadia Maqsood (Silver), Rabia Razzaq (Silver), Marium Sohail (Bronze), Sybil Sohail (Bronze) were present on this occasion.

Bhatti admired the historic performance of national women’s powerlifting team including four sisters - Twinkle, Veronica, Marium and Sybil Sohail in the Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship. Bhatti, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab is endeavouring for the sports promotion in the province.

Meanwhile, DG SBP Aamir Jan, in a message on Wednesday, also congratulated Pakistan women’s powerlifting team on such a marvelous performance in the 11th Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship at Dubai. He expressed his hope that national women powerlifting team will maintain its level of performance in future international events.