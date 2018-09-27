National Sr Squash main round begins

LAHORE: Eight matches were decided in the main round of the PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was performed by Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem. At the conclusion of the opening day main round, all the top players qualified for quarterfinals.

Results: Main Round: Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6; Bilal Zakir (Army) beat Sadam Ul Haq (Army) 13-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8; Asim Khan (SNGPL) beat Arslan Ramzan (PB) 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4; Noman Khan (Sindh) beat M. Farhan (SNGPL) 15-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-8; Mehran Javed (PAF) beat Haris Iqbal (KP) 7-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-1; Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Faraz Muhammad (Navy) 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-4; Zahir Shah (KP) beat Waqar Mehboob (ZTBL) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; Ali Bukhari (Railways) beat Sheikh Saqib (PB) 14-12, 7-11, 5-11, 11-8, 7-0 retired hurt.