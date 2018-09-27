Premier Football League gets under way

LAHORE: Pakistan Premier Football League kick started at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan on Wednesday. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the K-Electric match ended in a goalless draw. An equaliser from Ansar Abbas helped Army level scores in the second encounter of the day against Wapda.

PAF initially managed to make a few good moves but could not avail the opportunities to score. K-Electric responded well but also failed to convert. In the second half, defender of both teams were vigilant enough to tackle the forwards and match ended without any goal.

In the second match of the day Wapda started with good planning and moves. Ahmed Faheem managed to score in the 33th minute of the game. Wapda later on had few chances to double the lead but missed.

In the second half, Army team changed the tactic and attacked well from both wings. Ansar Abbas scored an equaliser in the 79th minute of the match. Both teams fought hard but none was able to beat the defense and match ended 1-1 draw.

Earlier opening ceremony was attended by General Secretary PFF Lt. Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, President of Multan District Football Association Mian Javaid Quresh and Deputy General Secretary Fahad Khan.