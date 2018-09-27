Man throws acid on parents, sister-in-law

LAHORE: A man threw acid on his parents and a sister-in-law following a domestic issue near Atari Stop, Sharakpur Road on Wednesday.

The injured persons were identified as Abdul Ghafoor, 70, his wife Sarwar Bibi, 65, and their daughter-in-law Sidra, 27, wife of Irfan. On the day of the incident, the accused Imran approached his parents and sister-in-law and flung acid on them, scarring their faces and hands. On being informed, the rescuers shifted the injured persons to hospital where condition of Sidra was said to be critical. Police claimed to have arrested the accused Imran.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Talib. Some passersby spotted his body lying near Metro Bus track and informed the police. The body was shifted to morgue.

Three held; drugs seized: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three persons at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday and recovered 30gram heroin and 1.6kg charas from their possession.

The arrested persons identified as Hasaam, Khalid Mahmood and Syed Tahir Hussain intended to travel abroad when they were caught by the ANF team. The accused persons had concealed drugs in their shoes. Meanwhile, ANF team arrested two persons in two different raids and recovered 120 gram charas and 110 gram heroin from their possession. The ANF team carried out a raid at a public sector university at Township and Ameer Chowk, College Road and arrested Mudassar Hussain and Junaid Asif. ANF intercepted a parcel containing heroin at a courier office at Allama Iqbal International Airport. One Noreen from Wazirabad had booked the parcel for abroad. Two die as roof caves in: Two persons were killed while three injured when the roof of a small-scale factory caved in at Gunjoon Ki Ghati, Bund Road on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out two bodies and three injured persons from the debris. The victims were identified as Akmal, 16, and Yaseen, 20. Two persons were discharged on the spot after first medical aid and the third one was admitted to hospital.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 17 criminals, including three robbers and 11 gamblers and recovered valuables as stake money and weapons from their possession. The PHP teams also recovered cash Rs20,410, four cell phones, three guns, three pistols, one rifle and 85 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals.