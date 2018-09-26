Meheq to face Sarah in tennis semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Meheq Khokhar survived a scare before overcoming Esha Jawad 7-6(2), 6-4 in a hard fought match in the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament at the PSB tennis courts here on Tuesday.
Meheq will now face Sarah Mahboob in the semi-finals. Sarah beat Shimza Naz 6-3, 6-0 in a one sided contest.
Sara Mansoor brushed aside Oreen Jasia without losing a single game. Sara will be meet Mahvish Chishtie, who hammered Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0.
The pairs of Sarah Mahboob and Meheq, and Sara Mansoor and Mahvish reached the doubles final.
Results: Ladies singles (Quarter-finals): Sara Mansoor bt Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-0; Mahvish Chishtie bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0; Meheq Khokhar bt Esha Jawad 7-6(2), 6-4; Sarah Mahboob bt Shimza Naz 6-3, 6-0.
Ladies doubles (Semi-finals): Sarah Mahboob & Meheq Khokhar bt Mahnoor Sohail & Shahida Kausar 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ Under-10 (Quarter-finals): Mahnoor Farooqui bt Afifa Siddqui 4-0, 4-0; Eshal bt Sophia Usman 4-1, 5-3.
