5 dead in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Five people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. Zain Manzoor, a minor boy of Chak 46/GB, accidentally fell into a drum filled with water while playing in his house. As a result, he drowned. A two-year-old Sakeena was crushed to death while playing outside her house at Chak 617/GB. Munawar Bibi died instantly when she fell from the motorcycle at Chak 196/RB. Mazhar Ali was hit to death by a speeding rickshaw. Motorcyclist Tariq Mehmood of Muradabad was killed when his motorcycle collided with a divider of a road near Chak Bawa.