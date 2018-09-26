5 dead in Faisalabad incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Five people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. Zain Manzoor, a minor boy of Chak 46/GB, accidentally fell into a drum filled with water while playing in his house. As a result, he drowned. A two-year-old Sakeena was crushed to death while playing outside her house at Chak 617/GB. Munawar Bibi died instantly when she fell from the motorcycle at Chak 196/RB. Mazhar Ali was hit to death by a speeding rickshaw. Motorcyclist Tariq Mehmood of Muradabad was killed when his motorcycle collided with a divider of a road near Chak Bawa.
FAISALABAD: Five people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday. Zain Manzoor, a minor boy of Chak 46/GB, accidentally fell into a drum filled with water while playing in his house. As a result, he drowned. A two-year-old Sakeena was crushed to death while playing outside her house at Chak 617/GB. Munawar Bibi died instantly when she fell from the motorcycle at Chak 196/RB. Mazhar Ali was hit to death by a speeding rickshaw. Motorcyclist Tariq Mehmood of Muradabad was killed when his motorcycle collided with a divider of a road near Chak Bawa.
Comments