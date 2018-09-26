Inter-School Age Group Swimming on 29th

LAHORE: Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship will be held under the banner of Sports Board Punjab at Punjab International Swimming Complex on September 29, 2018.

The male and female swimmers of several schools and colleges will participate in the competitions. In this regard, invitations have been sent to various schools and colleges. The swimming competitions will start at 2.30pm. The swimming contests will be held under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. The registration process will be completed on Sept 28 at Punjab International Swimming Complex. All the swimmers have been asked to bring B Form for age verification and two photographs.

The swimming competitions will be held in the heats of 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 50m kickboard race.According to championship rules, a swimmer can participate in maximum three swimming events. Overall, the swimmers of U-18, U-16, U-14, U-12, U-10, U-8 and U-6 age categories are eligible to take part in the championship. The event of 200m individual medley will have swimmers of U-18, U-16, U-14 and U-12 categories in the run while the boys and girls of U-6 age will feature in only 50m kickboard race.