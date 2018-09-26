HRW accuses Yemeni rebels of torture

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Yemen’s Huthi rebels of hostage-taking, torture and other serious abuses against people in their custody.

The New York-based watchdog said it had documented 16 cases of illegal imprisonment by the Iran-backed insurgents, "in large part to extort money from relatives or to exchange them for people held by opposing forces".

"Huthi officials have treated detainees brutally, often amounting to torture," HRW said, adding that former detainees described being beaten with iron rods, wooden sticks and assault rifles.