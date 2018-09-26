Wed September 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Next phase of ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in January

Islamabad: Having planted more than 2.5 million saplings across the country early September, the climate change ministry has decided to begin the next phase of the plantation campaign next January.

"The initial response to our tree plantation drive, Plant for Pakistan, was phenomenal as people from all walks of life, especially youths, overwhelmingly participated in it. We initially set the target of 1.5 million tree plantation in a day but due to active and massive participation, we ended up with more than 2.5 million, which is highly remarkable achievement.

We have decided to start next phase of this plantation drive by coming January," Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan told a high-level meeting at the ministry of climate change here on Tuesday.

Climate change secretary Khizar Hayat Khan and senior official of the ministry were also present in the meeting. Malik Amin said the government was committed to making Pakistan green and pollution free and therefore, it attached the highest priority to its '10 billion tsunami tree plantation project'.

He said post-plantation care of saplings were part and parcel of the project. "We are paying special heed towards prevention and protection of these planted trees," he said. The PM adviser said in KPK, one billion tree project was audited by WWF (A third party auditor) and they confirmed in their reports that we not only achieved our set target of plantation but also saved 80% of the planted trees with post plantation care post plantation care.

"We will follow the same suit in this country wide ten billion tsunami tree plantation project," he said. The PM adviser said the current feedback from all the provinces on our plantation drive had testified the government's commitment that it’s a country specific project.

He said timber mafia was inflicting havoc to the country and his government will adopt a zero tolerance policy against these mafias. "With the collaboration of the provinces, we will retrieve the land from land grabbers' especially in plain areas and will use that land for plantation purposes."

Meanwhile, a delegation from Peer Meher Ali Shah Arid University Rawalpindi led by its vice chancellor called on the PM and apprised him of the construction of the university's campus in Attock.

