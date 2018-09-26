Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC forms new commission to probe ED’s plagiarism

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) is trying to give another chance to Executive Director of HEC Dr Arshad Ali and has made another commission to probe his alleged plagiarism in his research paper.

According to sources the previous committee which was formed by HEC former chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has already declared HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali as guilty. Sources in HEC told that Dr Arshad Ali was appointed as executive director of HEC in January 2016 is using three official vehicles of registration numbers GX-292, GAC-112 and GAC-111.

Since his appointment the ED has availed four foreign official visits of different countries and got more than $15,000 in return. New management of HEC has assigned the matter to newly formed 10-member Commission and has given more chance to Dr Arshad Ali to get maximum benefits from the department, because as HEC policy, if most of the paper have been exactly copied from any published work of other people without giving the reference to the original work, a major penalty of dismissal from service could be imposed.

In December last year Dr Ali was alleged for sealing 88 percent research work of his co-authored research paper from another publication. The paper titled “A Taxonomy and Survey of Grid Resource Planning and Reservation Systems for Grid Enabled Analysis Environment,” published in July 2004, found with heavy plagiarism when it had been tested in Turnitin, a software which has been officially provided by HEC to the universities to check the similarity index and plagiarism in the degrees as well as research papers of the scholars.

According to the Turnitin report, the accused copied most part in his paper from a paper titled ‘Survey and Taxonomy of Grid Resource Management Systems’ authored by Chaitanya Kandagatla University of Texas, Austin America in February 2004.

As per HEC Act 2002, the ED is the second most important post of the commission being the principal accounting officer of the body that manages around Rs100 billion annual budgets. He/she acts as head of HEC Secretariat and also as the Secretary of the Commission’s governing body which makes policies on improving quality of education and fighting plagiarism. Despite passage of over 8 months the matter is still under the carpet. Academic circles linked hopes with Dr Tariq Banuri who assumed office in May for taking some sort of action against ED to set precedent so that at least such senior official of the commission would not dare to involve themselves in such academic corruption.

The HEC website defines plagiarist as the “one who steals the thoughts or writings of others and gives them out as his own”. It also bans self-plagiarism and verbatim copying portions of another author’s paper or from reports by citing but not clearly differentiating what text has been copied.

When ‘The News’ contacted HEC Dr Tariq Banuri to get his official version he said we assigned the new commission to re-investigate the matter impartially. “The due action would be taken in accordance with the commission findings”, he wowed adding that the yet he don’t know the facts and to take action mere on assumptions and allegations is not possible.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump