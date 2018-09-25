Faisalabad U19s take slender lead against Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad took slender first innings lead against Lahore Blues in the Triangular Series National Under-19 match at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium on the second day on Monday.

Lahore were bowled out for 276 in reply to Faisalabad first innings total of 296-9. At the close of play, Faisalabad reached 27-2 in their second innings.Earlier, Syed Taqi Bilgrami (57) and Attayab Ahmed (52) hit half centuries for Lahore Blues with Abdullah Zubair (4-72) and Ammad Butt (3-66) bowling well for Faisalabad.

Scores in brief: Faisalabad 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48, Ali Haider 41; Ibtisamul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, Mohammad Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91) and 27-2 in 24 overs (Muhammad Bilal 2-12). Lahore Blues 276 all out in 82.5 overs (Syed Taqi Bilgrami 57, Attayab Ahmed 52, Fahad Munir 48, Saad Ali Refat 47; Abdullah Zubair 4-72, Ammad Butt 3-66, Suliman Shafqat 2-51).