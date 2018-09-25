Barry quits PHF job

ISLAMABAD: Following the footsteps of head coach, national hockey team foreign trainer Daniel Barry also resigned from his assignment with the Pakistan hockey team. In his email written to some senior players, Barry said he was stepping down from his role with Pakistan team. “Sorry to say, but sadly, I too will be stepping down from my role with the Pakistan hockey team. The decision was not an easy one to make I assure you. Getting to work alongside you all for the past five months was an absolute pleasure and I enjoyed all of your company over the short journey. I wish you all the success and happiness you deserve and encourage you to keep on working hard to fulfill your goals. Please stay in touch and feel free to contact me if wish to do so,” he said in his email to players.