Body formed to launch crackdown on land grabbers

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has constituted a task force for launching a crackdown on grabbers and encroachers of state land in the provincial metropolis.

The task force was constituted on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, officials said, adding it will be headed by the Commissioner Lahore, Mujtaba Paracha. Members of the task force included Lahore Development Authority Director General, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Chief Officer of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation. The task force has been directed to finalise its Terms of Reference and put forward a comprehensive strategy in this regard within three days, positively.

Presiding a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday, Provincial Minister for Housing, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed directed for launching an indiscriminate operation against land grabbers and encroachers. He directed for carrying out a joint operation by involving persons of all the relevant departments. He directed for starting the operation from influential groups without any relaxation.

The meeting was informed that the properties under illegal occupations of grabbers had been identified and their list had been prepared. It was further told in the meeting that the police force as well as the machinery required for the operation will be provided as and when needed and additional force has been arranged for this purpose.

labourers' welfare: Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Monday said all steps of present government were for the welfare of vulnerable section of society, particularly labour class, which has been ignored so far by the previous governments.

He said this during a briefing about feasibility for setting up a multi-storey high rise building on the premises of present head office of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI). Naveed Khokhar, PESSI Director Development, Director Architect Rana Attiq, Director IT Rizwan Javed, Director Finance Muhammad Haleem, members of the consultancy company and other officers concerned attended the briefing.

The experts of the consultant company informed the meeting that the present building of PESSI had become quit old and did not meet the needs of present demands. The minister said the present building was situated in the hub of commercial activity of the provincial metropolis due to which it was decided to use it for commercial purposes, creating a permanent source of income for the labour welfare projects.

He said suggestions were under consideration to set up a 15-storey high rise multipurpose building at 8.65 kanal area of present head office of PESSI at Jail Road, Lahore where after approval and completion, offices of PESSI, multinational offices, healthcare and education sector offices, conference rooms, banks, restaurants, gymnasium and other commercial and business facilities will be provided which would be a source of income for PESSI.

The building will have eco-friendly design and working environment, supporting business activities with appropriate facilities for businessmen and investors. The minister directed the consultant company to ensure all the state-of-the-art facilities in the design of the building. He hoped that a positive development would be seen soon in the project as the same had been under consideration for past several years.