Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur, Larkana

SUKKUR: The five-day polio eradication campaign kicked off on Monday focusing over 3.7 million children in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz and other cities of the Larkana and Sukkur districts.

The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Manzoor Ali Shaikh, presided over a meeting of the Task Force for Polio attended by the deputy commissioners, DHOs, representatives of UNICEF and other stake holders. Shaikh directed them to ensure meeting the 100 per cent target of polio vaccination. He directed the field officers to inform the respective deputy commissioners in case families refuse polio vaccination to their children. The commissioner also directed all the stake holders, officials of the district and health management to supervise and monitor the vaccination. The SSPs of respective districts assured the vaccination teams of foolproof security.

In 2017, eight polio cases were reported from Sindh rattling the authorities. But, so far fortunately no case has surfaced in the province in 2018.Meanwhile, the villagers of Hond Ali Shar of Thari-Mirwah town in Khairpur refused to get their children vaccinated.

The villagers Munir Ahmed Shar, Mansoor Ahmed, Abdul Karim Shar and others protested that they had repeatedly complained to the district authorities against massive air pollution caused by Hyder Shah and Al-Madina Cotton Factory but they were ignored. Abdul Karim Shar charged that the aerial discharge from both the factories is so harmful that it is causing asthma and other respiratory ailments besides severe lungs infection. The villagers accused the mill owners of refusing to install appropriate filters to prevent harmful discharge from polluting the environment and causing disease.

Munir Ahmed Shar said they are not against vaccination but were forced to take action against the vaccination team to attract the attention of the district management to pay attention to their complaints against the cotton factories. The Assistant Commissioner told the villagers that he visited the factories and directed the mangement of the mills to take necessary action and warned of sealing their units in case of failure to do so.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy