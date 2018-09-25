QWP leader opposes introduction of new LG system

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Sherpao on Monday opposed the introduction of a new local government system and termed it interference in the affairs of provincial assemblies.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Watan Kor here, he said the move was against the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said the proposed local government system would weaken the federation and deepen the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces.

Sikandar Sherpao said that nobody would be allowed to deprive the small units of the federation of their rights. He said that bringing in a new LG system would affect the working of the existing one and create problems for the councillors and inconvenience to the people.

Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was now indulging in non-issues to hide its incompetence as it had failed to deliver on its election pledges.

The QWP leader said the rulers lacked the vision and the ability to address the issues facing the people. He said the government had compounded the problems of the masses instead of taking measures to provide them relief.