Honour, security of country always come first: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, on Monday.

Talking to the faculty and cadets, the COAS emphasised on striving for professional competence, leading the men from the front and upholding the virtues of honour, integrity, selfless devotion and rich traditions of the Pakistan Army.

He reminded them to follow the dictum, “the honour and security of the country always comes first, the honour, safety and welfare of the soldiers comes next and the comfort of officers comes last always and every time,” says an ISPR press release on Monday. The COAS was briefed by the Commandant, Maj Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti, on various functional aspects of the academy for professional grooming of the cadets.