Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

World

AFP
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Swedish PM Lofven faces ouster

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen is on course to lose power in a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, with no clear indication who would replace him after an inconclusive election that saw a surge for the far right.

Voters delivered a hung parliament in the Sept 9 election, with Social Democrat Lofven’s centre-left bloc garnering 144 seats, one more than their centre-right rivals, the Alliance. The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with 62 seats, are expected to side with the Alliance and vote to remove Lofven in Tuesday’s confidence vote.

"I regret the fact that the centre-right is going ahead and demanding a vote of confidence in the prime minister without them having a plan on how a new prime minister will be chosen," Social Democrat whip Anders Ygeman said.

Swedish politics have been deadlocked since the general election with both mainstream blocs claiming victory. They have rejected offering support to each other and ruled out co-operating with the Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the white supremacist fringe which has been shunned by all other parties since entering the Riksdag in 2010.While Tuesday’s vote is likely to spell the end of the minority coalition of the Social Democrats and Greens, it remains unclear what the make-up of the next government will be.

Parliament voted for a speaker from the Alliance on Monday, handing the four-party coalition a slight advantage. The speaker’s main task is to pick a prime ministerial candidate who is tasked with forming a viable administration.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy