Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More than 60 per cent of irrigation water is wasted

Islamabad : Irrigated agriculture in Pakistan consumes 93 per cent of the available water resources whereas more than 60 per cent of irrigation water is lost during the conveyance and application in the field. The major reason for application losses is the lack of knowledge about irrigation scheduling.

These facts are discussed in detail in the latest research report titled “Water Requirements of Major Crops in the Central Punjab” published by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

Conducted by Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Ashraf, Khuram Ejaz and Ahmad Zeeshan Bhatti, the report says that due to lack of knowledge on irrigation scheduling, farmers either under or over irrigate their fields resulting into loss of yield, low water and fertilizer-use efficiencies.

The report highlights the fact that for proper irrigation scheduling, knowledge of crop water requirements (CWR) is essential. Crop water requirements can be determined using empirical methods or Lysimeter set ups. The report is synthesis of the research done on CWR of major crops in Central Punjab during the last three decades at Lahore.

It mentions that Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation systems in the world comprising three major reservoirs with a design capacity of about 20 billion cubic meters (BCM), 23 barrages, head works and Siphons, 45 main irrigation canals irrigating about 17 million hector (Mha) of land. Irrigated agriculture consumes 93 per cent of the available water resources. Irrigation is used on 80 per cent of all arable land and produces almost 90 per cent of all food and fibre requirements.

However, the research mentions that this system is subject to a number of issues such as increased population, urbanizations, industrialization, inadequate storage and sediment in existing water resources and overall low system efficiency. The overall efficiency is generally less than 40 per cent. For example, out of 142 BCM of water available at the canal head works, hardly 55 BCM is being used and remaining 87 BCM (61 per cent) is lost during conveyance through canals, distributors, minors and watercourses and during application in the field.

The report points out due to lack of knowledge about irrigation scheduling, farmers keep on applying water even when the crop does not need that. This is not only the wastage of water but also wastage of precious nutrients that are leached down with access water.

The PCRWR determined crop water requirement of major crops including wheat, rice, sugarcane, sunflower, berseem, sorghum, and maize (local and hybrid) in the central Punjab using drainage-type Lysimeter located at Lahore. The researchers measured total evapotranspiration (ET) and average crop coefficient of the selected crop. The determined crop water requirements indicate that there is enormous potential for water saving if it is applied according to crop’s requirement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy