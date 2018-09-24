Eating lunch at work

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eating at the job? Make sure you don’t ignore food-safety rules. Here are suggestions from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
* Wash your hands with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer, before and after you eat.
* Don’t allow your lunch or leftovers to be unrefrigerated for more than two hours.
* If you’re eating leftovers, reheat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, store perishable foods in the refrigerator, set to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
* If you re-use the same lunch bag, wash it frequently.
* Don’t let frozen foods thaw on the countertop. Defrost them in the microwave or refrigerator.
