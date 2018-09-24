Eating lunch at work

Eating at the job? Make sure you don’t ignore food-safety rules. Here are suggestions from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

* Wash your hands with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer, before and after you eat.

* Don’t allow your lunch or leftovers to be unrefrigerated for more than two hours.

* If you’re eating leftovers, reheat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, store perishable foods in the refrigerator, set to below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

* If you re-use the same lunch bag, wash it frequently.

* Don’t let frozen foods thaw on the countertop. Defrost them in the microwave or refrigerator.