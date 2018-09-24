Mon September 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

SSB sponsors two development series tennis tournaments

KARACHI: Sindh Sports Board (SSB) has sponsored two development series tennis tournaments to be held in Karachi and Larkana.

SSB Development Series Ranking Tennis Championship will be organised at Union Club by Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) from September 29 to October 5. The events to be contested are men’s singles, ladies singles, juniors 17 singles, under-15, -13, -11, -9, under-7 singles, and men’s doubles.

With the technical support of Pakistan Soft Tennis Association, three junior soft tennis events in the categories of under-21 (singles and doubles) for girls and boys will also be held.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has sent four new imported wheelchairs to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) with the support of Para Sports Pakistan for a wheelchair coaching camp during this championship.

The last date of entries for these events is September 27.The second championship of the development series will be held in Larkana next month by Larkana Tennis Association (LTA).

