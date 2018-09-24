Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

To the IMF?

Not failing; only flailing

Newspost

September 24, 2018

Challenging tasks

This refers to the news report ‘A difficult task ahead!’ (Sep 21). There were a few points in the report which correctly describe the state of affairs in Pakistan. First, the flagrant disregard to traffic laws. Only a few people comply with traffic rules. Otherwise, everyone else does what he or she wishes. There are only a few commuters who drive their vehicles on a single lane or don’t break traffic signal. A large number of people don’t even have a proper driving licence.

Second, the increasing number of touts outside government buildings has caused a lot of financial burden to people. Outside many public offices, a large crowd can be seen in long queues waiting for their turn to acquire either an ID card or birth certificate or passport or license. In such places, one can easily find touts who, against a small fee, get the visitor’s work done in no time. Such practices ought to be checked by the relevant departments of the newly elected PTI government that had vowed to bring abrupt changes in the current setup.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan

