Dengue case reported in Topi

SWABI: Another dengue fever case surfaced in Topi city where two days back a man died of the mosquito-borne disease, said his relatives.

It was learnt that one Haroon Khan living in Topi city was suffering from dengue fever and he was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

Sources in Health Department said that they had their own system to get information about a dengue patient.

District Health Officer Dr Niaz Muhammad said that they knew about the case and the provincial health officials had been informed about it.

He said a district health team visited the house of the patient, adding, none of his member family suffered from dengue fever.

One Alamzeb belonging Topi city died of dengue fever two days back.

Minor girl drowns: A minor girl drowned in Kunhar River in Naran area of Kaghan valley.

Two siblings were playing on the bank of Kunhar River when the boy pushed his sister into the river.

The locals present on the occasion jumped into the river to rescue the drowning girl but they failed to save her. The search for the body of the three-year old girl was underway.