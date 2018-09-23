JI will appreciate good initiatives of PTI govt: Siraj

CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that his party would not hesitate to appreciate the good initiatives and efforts of the government.

Addressing the party activists’ gathering here, the JI head said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated the decision to include Saudi Arabia in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The JI Charsadda district head Muhammad Riaz Khan, Mujibur Rehman, Noor Hussain, Nauman Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The JI head stated that Senate should be given representation in the parliamentary commission on election rigging. “Parliament, and not the road, is the best forum to raise issues,” he said and added that all political parties should join hands to stop the invisible forces to interfere in the electoral process.

The JI head said that Afghan and Bengali people living in Pakistan should be given nationality in accordance with international law for refugees.

Sirajul Haq said that his party had filed writ petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan for the accountability of 436 persons whose names were mentioned in the Panama Leaks.