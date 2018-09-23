Ashura observed with religious fervour

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur‚ the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed on Friday with religious fervour and solemnity to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions. Zuljinnah, Taazia and Alam processions were taken out from all cities and small towns, according to Geo News report. Special security arrangements were made with police and law-enforcement agencies deployed to avoid any untoward incident in the country. In Karachi‚ the main procession started from Nishtar Park and culminated at Husainian Iranian imambargah. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed inspected the security arrangements in the city. In Lahore‚ the main Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli and it culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through its traditional route. Phone services remained suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements.