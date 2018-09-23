Sun September 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Imran’s victory from NA-95 challenged

LAHORE: The victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali in July 25 general elections has been challenged through an election petition before the election tribunal of the Lahore High Court.

Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, challenged the election of Imran Khan as member of National Assembly, accusing him of concealing mandatory details mainly about his sons in the nomination papers.

In the petition filed through Advocate Mobeenuddin Qazi, the petitioner requested the tribunal that election of Imran Khan as returned candidate be declared as void and the nomination of the respondent as invalid. It is requested to the tribunal to de-notify the respondent as an MNA and declare the seat as vacant, besides issuing directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for initiating appropriate proceedings against him. In his petition, Abdul Wahab submitted that under Section 60(2)(d) of Election Act, 2017, a candidate has to furnish a statement of his assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children. However, he stated, Khan failed to disclose the details of the properties owned by his wife and two sons.

The petitioner pleaded that the respondent was not qualified rather disqualified under Article 62(1)(d), (e) and (f) and Article 63(1) (o) & (p) of the constitution. Hence, he should not be allowed to usurp this important public office of a national legislator as well as the office of prime minister.

