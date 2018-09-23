Punjab starts loan scheme for artists

Rawalpindi: The Information and Culture Department, Punjab has introduced a loan scheme for the deserving artists of the province.

The interest free loans up to Rs500,000 will be given to the artists belonging to the field of Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Visual Arts, Literature and Craft.

The loan will be provided to the eligible artists who want to enhance capacity building in their related fields.

The artists can submit the applications along with documentary proof at Rawalpindi Arts Council till September 26.