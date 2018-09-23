Oltmans steps down as Pakistan hockey team coach

KARACHI: Pakistan’s hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans stepped down from his post on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oltmans stated: “I’m responsible for the performance and results of the team. I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the players.”

The Dutchman said that he will remember the time spent with the team but was unhappy about the current state of Pakistan hockey.

“I don’t think that it is possible for PHF to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view,” he added.

Pakistan performed poorly at the 18th Asian Games held recently in Indonesia. They were sloppy in the semi-final when they lost to Japan before getting thrashed by India 2-1 in their third-place playoff.

According to the PHF sources, the federation is still trying to convince Oltmans to change his decision. However, if they fail to convince the Dutchman within the next two days, then a new coach will be appointed before next week’s training camp in Lahore.

The Greenshirts are set to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Oman from October 18-28.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be Pakistan’s last assignment before the Hockey World Cup which will be held in India in December.

It may be noted that the PHF is going through a serious financial crisis and has requested the federal government to provide funds to run the affairs of hockey ahead of the upcoming mega events.