Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oltmans steps down as Pakistan hockey team coach

KARACHI: Pakistan’s hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans stepped down from his post on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oltmans stated: “I’m responsible for the performance and results of the team. I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the players.”

The Dutchman said that he will remember the time spent with the team but was unhappy about the current state of Pakistan hockey.

“I don’t think that it is possible for PHF to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view,” he added.

Pakistan performed poorly at the 18th Asian Games held recently in Indonesia. They were sloppy in the semi-final when they lost to Japan before getting thrashed by India 2-1 in their third-place playoff.

According to the PHF sources, the federation is still trying to convince Oltmans to change his decision. However, if they fail to convince the Dutchman within the next two days, then a new coach will be appointed before next week’s training camp in Lahore.

The Greenshirts are set to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Oman from October 18-28.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be Pakistan’s last assignment before the Hockey World Cup which will be held in India in December.

It may be noted that the PHF is going through a serious financial crisis and has requested the federal government to provide funds to run the affairs of hockey ahead of the upcoming mega events.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report