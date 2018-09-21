Fri September 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

ANP asks CJP to take notice of Zulfi’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) Thursday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of Zulfi Bokhari’s appointment as Special Assistant to Prime Minister, being a dual national.

“The chief justice has taken action against Shujaat Azim for having dual nationality, who was appointed as prime minister’s special assistant on aviation by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and now it is hoped that the chief justice will also take action against Zulfi Bokhari, who also has British nationality,” said spokesman for ANP Zahid Khan in a statement.

Zahid Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his close friend Zulfi Bokhari as Special Assistant to PM despite having the dual nationality and the NAB has also investigating against him and even the name of the Zulfi Bokhari is on the Exit Control List. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has violated the law of the country by appointing British passport holders as a special assistant and we hope that the chief justice would take notice of illegal appointment,”he said.

