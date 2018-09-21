Naval chief attends Int’l Sea Power Symposium in US

WASHINGTON: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi attended the 23rd International Sea power Symposium in the United States.

The purpose of the three day symposium is to provide a forum for senior international naval leaders to discuss common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. On the occasion, the naval chief also met with US officials and his Turkish and Brazilian counterparts. They discussed bilateral cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean.