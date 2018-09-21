Peshawar Zalmi in London on month-long tour

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s biggest sports entity, Peshawar Zalmi, has been in London providing fans the opportunity to meet and capture selfies with the team.

The Peshawar Zalmi has also provided an opportunity to the Londoners to win prizes for which a photograph of the LondonZalmiBus is to be captured.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi told this scribe that the team is in London for a month and the fleet comprises 50 buses roaming around all over London.

He said exclusive merchandise including signed Peshawar Zalmi shirts and souvenirs were being handed over to the winners who upload the picture with the hashtag #LondonZalmiBus.

“Zalmi has fans in different parts of the world and we are always looking to connect with them because they are our asset,” Javed Afridi pointed out.

This is the first time the Zalmi team is touring London. Led by Darren Sammy, the team won the second edition of Pakistan Super League in 2017. It has been on the hunt for talent across the country.

Peshawar Zalmi also offered solace to the victims of Army Public School, Peshawar by organizing a fully-funded trip of 152

children to Dubai so they could witness the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League season 1.

The #LondonZalmiBus can be seen through these routes: Willesden, Putney, Tottenham, Clapton, Edgware (Sov London), East Perivale, Lea Interchange-Tower Tr, Limebourne-Abellio, Norwood (Arr Lon South), New Cross-Go Ahead, Shepherd Bush-Trandv, Wood Green & Westbourne Park.