Fri September 21, 2018
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

PTI govt's 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won't let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Clue about Pakistanis' 2,700 properties abroad found

Dam politics

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

AFP
September 21, 2018

Scandal-hit Australia vow to play ‘hard but fair’ against Pakistan

SYDNEY: Skipper Tim Paine vowed Australia will play “hard but fair” against Pakistan as they embark on their first Test tour since a ball-tampering scandal and with fresh controversy raging following allegations by England’s Moeen Ali.

The squad jetted out late Wednesday for their first Test series since the ill-fated tour of South Africa early this year, which led to 12-month suspensions for Steve Smith and David Warner and an outpouring of public anger.

Australia have five uncapped players in their squad for a tour in which they plan to adopt a more respectful culture.“The Australian way has always been to play hard and fair and that’ll be no different this series,” Paine told reporters before departing for the United Emirates.

“There’s always a lot of eyes on the Australian cricket team wherever we play, so that will be no different, and this team is really clear on what’s expected and our standards.”

With Smith, Warner and fellow ball-tamperer Cameron Bancroft missing, along with injured fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, it could be a tough tour for Australia, who have one of their weakest squads in years.The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 with the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

CM Punjab performs 'ghusal' ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

