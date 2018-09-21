‘Fesco spending millions of rupees every year to purchase safety gadgets’

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Mujahid Islam Billah on Monday said the Fesco was for the first time obtaining services of a psychologist.

Addressing a safety seminar at the Wapda Engineering Academy (WEA), jointly arranged by the Fesco’s first and second circles here, he said although uninterrupted power supply was their professional liability but protection of human life was a religious obligation.

He said Fesco was spending millions of rupees every year for purchase of safety gadgets for its linesmen and other staff. He asked linesmen not to start work on live lines without safety measures. He said Fesco was for the first time obtaining the services of a professional psychologist and motivational speakers in safety seminar.

Superintending Engineers (SE) first circle Chaudhry Ilyas Ghuman said many workers suffered fatal accidents due to negligence and overconfidence.Dr Zia Razzaq, a psychologist, directed the linesmen as how to overcome the psychiatric issues while performing duty.

Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza said that UPS, generators and dual sources could be cause of back feeding which could cause of fatal accident, so line staff should earth the line from both sides so that there should be no doubt of any kind of risk.