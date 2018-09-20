Notice served on PSB union official

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim has issued a show-cause notice to the workers’ union secretary Farhan Khan for using threatening language against a PSB official and interfering in official work.

Farhan was asked to submit a reply for his uncalled for attitude and threatening language he used against Assistant Director Admin Abdul Waheed.

Since the elections of the PSB Employees Union, the winning panel has been using negative tactics against their opponents.

Some of the employees have taken up the matter with the PSB director general and requested him to take action against those who are creating hurdles in their professional commitments.