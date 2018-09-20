Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Sports

September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

U-19 Cricket: Rawalpindi outplay Lahore Whites

Lahore Blues qualify for super-three stage

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Lahore Region Blues qualified for super three round of ongoing PCB Inter-Region Under-19 three-day tournament here on Wednesday when they defeated Sialkot Region by 7 wickets in crucial match of group B.

Qasim Akram remained unbeaten with 105 runs for victorious side. Lahore Region Blues remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched 34 points and got first position in group B. President Lahore Region Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Secretary Wasim Anwer, Senior Ex Member Ahmed Ayaz Khan and Chief Selector Hafeezur Rehman have congratulated brilliant over this victory.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Rawalpindi beat Lahore Whites by 128 runs in the National Under-19 three-day cricket match at the Marghzar Ground Wednesday.Set to score 301 for victory, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 172. For Rawalpindi Farhan Shafiq (5-49) was the pick of bowlers with Hasan Dar (28) was the main run getter for Lahore Whites.

Scores: Rawalpindi Region 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52, Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, M Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42) and 312-5 dec in 64 overs (Mubasir Khan 69, Zaid Khan 64, Adil Faseeh 44 not out, Hashim Ibraheem 3-126, Adil Sarwar 2-68)

Lahore Region Whites 180 all out in 54 overs (M Arsalan 45, Adil Sarwar 45, M Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Shehraz Khan 3-70, Zaid Khan 2-8, M Shawaiz 2-24, Mubasir Khan 2-28) and 172 all out in 53.3 overs (Hasan Dar 28, M Arsalan 25, Farhan Shafiq 5-49, Mubasir Khan 3-28, M Shawaiz 2-29). Result: Rawalpindi Region U-19 won by 128 runs.

Scores of other matches: At Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala: Sialkot Region 155 all out in 65.1 overs (Mohsin Riaz 41, M Bilal 5-61, Ibtisam ul Haq 2-9) and 238 all out in 105.5 overs (Ashir Bhatti 68, Mohsin Riaz 72, M Bilal 3-33, Ibtisam ul Haq 2-81).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral