U-19 Cricket: Rawalpindi outplay Lahore Whites

Lahore Blues qualify for super-three stage

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Lahore Region Blues qualified for super three round of ongoing PCB Inter-Region Under-19 three-day tournament here on Wednesday when they defeated Sialkot Region by 7 wickets in crucial match of group B.

Qasim Akram remained unbeaten with 105 runs for victorious side. Lahore Region Blues remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinched 34 points and got first position in group B. President Lahore Region Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Secretary Wasim Anwer, Senior Ex Member Ahmed Ayaz Khan and Chief Selector Hafeezur Rehman have congratulated brilliant over this victory.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Rawalpindi beat Lahore Whites by 128 runs in the National Under-19 three-day cricket match at the Marghzar Ground Wednesday.Set to score 301 for victory, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 172. For Rawalpindi Farhan Shafiq (5-49) was the pick of bowlers with Hasan Dar (28) was the main run getter for Lahore Whites.

Scores: Rawalpindi Region 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52, Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, M Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42) and 312-5 dec in 64 overs (Mubasir Khan 69, Zaid Khan 64, Adil Faseeh 44 not out, Hashim Ibraheem 3-126, Adil Sarwar 2-68)

Lahore Region Whites 180 all out in 54 overs (M Arsalan 45, Adil Sarwar 45, M Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Shehraz Khan 3-70, Zaid Khan 2-8, M Shawaiz 2-24, Mubasir Khan 2-28) and 172 all out in 53.3 overs (Hasan Dar 28, M Arsalan 25, Farhan Shafiq 5-49, Mubasir Khan 3-28, M Shawaiz 2-29). Result: Rawalpindi Region U-19 won by 128 runs.

Scores of other matches: At Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala: Sialkot Region 155 all out in 65.1 overs (Mohsin Riaz 41, M Bilal 5-61, Ibtisam ul Haq 2-9) and 238 all out in 105.5 overs (Ashir Bhatti 68, Mohsin Riaz 72, M Bilal 3-33, Ibtisam ul Haq 2-81).