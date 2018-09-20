Thu September 20, 2018
Islamabad

September 20, 2018

HEC, PIEAS finalise names for interaction with Lindau Laureates

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Science (PIEAS) have finalised candidates for participation in Interaction with Lindau Laureates in Germany.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between PIEAS and the Lindau Council in June 2016, up to 10 scholars can participate each year in Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. This year around 200 applications were submitted, out of which 29 applicants were shortlisted and interviewed.

After the interviews, 10 applicants have been nominated and will be sent to Lindau Council in Germany. In this connection, interviews were held at the Commission. Dr. Muhammad Majid, Dr. Spozmai Panezai, Dr. Rabia Saleem, Tamveel Mujahid, Junaid Saif Khan, Arifa Mirza, Mamoona Nawaz, Dr. Amina Zafar, Wardah Mahmood, Komal Tauqeer have been selected for participation in the meeting. Interaction with Noble Laureates is a joint venture of HEC, PIEAS, and the Council for Nobel Laureate Meetings in Lindau, Germany meant for Pakistani nationals studying or working in Pakistan.

The eligibility criteria for participation in the Meeting requires from the candidate to have graduation in Physics or related fields and first-class academic career. However, preference is given to those applicants who have top positions in board or university examinations and have research publications to their credit.

The selection board comprised Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, Dr. Nasir M. Mirza, Rector, PIEAS, Dr. Mutawarra Hussain, Dean (Research) PIEAS, Burghard Brinksmeier, Counsellor, Head, Press and Cultural Section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Inge Iqbal, Director DAAD Information Centre, Islamabad, Dr. M. Aftab Rafiq, Programme Director, PIEAS, Dr. Kamran Safdar, Member Noble Laureate Meetings Programme and subject experts including Dr. M. Masood ul Hasan, Dr. S. H. Khan, Dr. N. M. Butt, and Dr. Abdullah Sadiq.

Comments

