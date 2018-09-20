Minister stresses proper planning before launching uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat has said the government will not present gimmickry of numbers in budget while previous government cheated the public with Annual Development Plan (ADP) volume and run propaganda of development only.

Addressing the third meeting of Resources Mobilization Committee here on Tuesday, the minister claimed that previous Punjab government made hollow slogans of mega development projects with development partnering countries including Turkey and other countries. However, no such development programmes exist in the province while the budget deficit is worrisome, he said, adding the fact would be shared with the public soon. He called for increasing indigenous resource mobilisation and keeping the space of resource mobilisation in the new local government system.

The meeting was also attended by the Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Education Minister Murad Raas, and Raja Hamyaon Yasir, Commerce Minister Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Laghari, Forest Minister Sardar Sabtain, IJaz Nabi and Chairman P&D, secretaries of departments concerned.

The finance minister stressed the need for proper planning before launching development projects in order to protect the public money. Aleem Khan pointed out if Wasa and LDA like strong institutions could not mobilise indigenous resources and demand for development budgets then these should be closed. He said wastage of water could not be controlled by running campaigns in media, rather installing meters at the water taps. Besides, he said the waste management companies should generate their indigenous resources to run the affairs.

Aslam Iqbal stressed the need for public private partnership for resources generation. He said if the previous government had focused on it then the situation would be altogether changed now.

Dr Yasmin Rashid criticised recruitment in health sector and asked for new recruitments through public service commission. Besides, she asked to revisit the retirement age of the doctors as well.

Dr Murad Rass said education department facing shortage of teachers as well as resources. He said wrong doing of the previous government should be made public.Irrigation Minister pointed out the requirement of new tube wells for Lahore and other unavoidable expenditures.

Muharram security reviewed: Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said ulema of different sects are messengers of peace and solidarity. He said this while reviewing security arrangements for Ashura in Sargodha.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Muzzafar Khan Sayal, DPO Muhammad Hasan Raza Khan, member district peace committee and others attended the meeting. Muzzafar said as many as 663 processions would come out on Ashura in Sargodha district including 95 of A category, 92 of B and 476 of C category. He said a total 2,436 majaalis would be held in the district.

During Ashura, medical facilities will be provided in all the tehsil headquarters hospitals, 12 regional health centres and 132 basic health units including district headquarters hospital Sargodha.

The DC apprised the meeting that as many as 235 doctors and 1,885 paramedical staff would perform duties during the processions. Bomb disposal squad will be on high alert along with 19 ambulances of Rescue 1122, 50 motorbikes and two rescue vehicles during Ashura, he added.

The minister was informed that as many as 25 Ulema have been banned to enter the district to maintain law and order, all 95 processions of Ashura will be monitored with CCTV cameras. Three army battalions have been demanded to perform each at Kot Momin and Sahiwal whereas one company will be on alert at Garrison. The minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He said ulema from different sects were requested to create atmosphere of mutual understanding, tolerance and peace during Muharram so as to maintain law and order in the districts.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed cleanliness arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram. Officials said special cleanliness operation was started from 1st Muharram and in this regard surroundings of some 110 Imam Barghas were cleaned. During 9 & 10 Muharram, all sanitary workers followed by officers will remain in field for providing cleanliness services.

Officials said all procession routes were mechanically washed and swept, extra waste bins have been placed on all the procession routes to ensure cleanliness followed by four mechanical washers which will be present in the field.

General Manager (operations) Sohail Malik said all the arrangements were made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, but people should also corporate with LWMC and avoid littering. LWMC will also mechanically wash the outer side of Data Darbar which will be monitored by Manager Operation Murtaza Chaudhary.

Imam Hussain (RA) paid tribute: The Bricks Foundation for the Nation has paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions for their contribution towards humanity by standing against the tyrant forces and embracing martyrdom for the protection of every weak and oppressed human’s rights.

While addressing participants of a congregation, Bricks Foundation Chairperson Eama John said, “10 Muharram is the day, which reminds us of the greatest sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth, human rights and righteousness.” She said despite being a small number, Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions upheld the basic principles of humanity and refused to bow to unjust and oppressive elements.

She emphasised the need to rekindle the spirit of sacrifice, bravery, truthfulness and fearless resistance against every evil & every tyrant in the world, which was the real message of Karbala.

She urged all Pakistanis to join hands and work together for the betterment of people and promote spirit of brotherhood among all Pakistanis regardless of socio-religious divides & discriminations of any kind in the light of the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). A special prayer was held for the martyrs of Karbala by the orphan children of ‘Chaaon” (A project of Bricks Foundation for the Nation) and the participants of this special reference.