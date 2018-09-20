Punjab minister takes notice of corporal punishment incident

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has taken notice of corporal punishment to a class three student, Siemen, of Govt Boys High School 148/9L Sahiwal and ordered suspension of teacher Abdul Hanan responsible for the act.

He ordered departmental action against him under PEEDA Act. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister said corporal punishment is strictly prohibited in schools in Punjab province and added teachers would be sensitised about it in their departmental training. He directed the CEOs of Schools Education Department to ensure ban on corporal punishment in schools.