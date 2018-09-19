CJP takes notice of administrative crisis in UHS, hearing today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice on dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences Lahore and has fixed the matter in court for today (Wednesday).

As per media reports, the administrative crisis in University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore have reached their alarming levels on account of absence of its Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG). Under UHS Act, all the financial and administrative decisions require approval from BoG of UHS therefore; the situation of the University reportedly stands deteriorated as affairs of over 50000 students are being badly suffering.

Taking suo moto notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the matter in court for today (Wednesday) with notice to Advocate General and Secretary Health, government of Punjab.