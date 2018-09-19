Three of a family disgraced in Okara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three members of a family, including two women, were beaten and disgraced over enmity at Chah Karamwals village on Tuesday. Accused Muhammad Ali, Israr Fareed, Iqrar Fareed, Nadeem, Pervez and Zulqarnain allegedly attacked and injured Muhammad Hussain, his wife Nasim Bibi and sister-in-law Allah Moafi with the help of sticks and batons. The accused also allegedly tore off the dresses of both women. Police have registered a case.
OKARA: Three members of a family, including two women, were beaten and disgraced over enmity at Chah Karamwals village on Tuesday. Accused Muhammad Ali, Israr Fareed, Iqrar Fareed, Nadeem, Pervez and Zulqarnain allegedly attacked and injured Muhammad Hussain, his wife Nasim Bibi and sister-in-law Allah Moafi with the help of sticks and batons. The accused also allegedly tore off the dresses of both women. Police have registered a case.
Comments