Mini budget has disappointed people: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said people are expecting relief from the PTI government but it has multiplied their difficulties by levying 178 billion new taxes in the mini budget.

Addressing Azm-e-Nao convention of JI Youth Punjab at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said if the government withdrew the raise in electricity tariff and gas prices, and instead imposed taxes on feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists, JI would not feel shy of appreciating that.

Sirajul Haq said it was everybody’s knowledge that PTI had not come to power but had been brought to power. However, he said, JI would like PTI to implement its manifesto and do some good for people.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the CPEC was a game changer and the government should promptly repair the damage done to the great project by the Cabinet Review Committee and the statement of Prime Minister’s Adviser Razzaq Dawood. Addressing a meeting of youth delegations from all over the country at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said the PTI government itself had created confusion about the CPEC and handled the important issue casually.