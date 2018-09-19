Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

University of Okara approves staff recruitment

Lahore: University of Okara’s syndicate has approved the formation of 10 new academic departments under the existing four faculties along with the recruitment on 123 teaching and 107 non-faculty positions.

The decision was taken in the fourth meeting of the syndicate, chaired by Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz. The meeting was held at Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore.

UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar tabled all the financial and infrastructural issues of the new university and demanded the syndicate members that they pay serious attention to their long-term solutions so that the standard of the education could be improved.

The syndicate unanimously allowed the university to establish 10 new departments and launched the programmes, including social and cultural studies, anthropology, criminology, mass communication, library sciences, physical education, law, computer sciences, physics and statistics. The body also approved the budget for setting up new research and practical laboratories in various departments.

The minister urged the VC to build the entire necessary academic infrastructure to come up to the accreditation requirements of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Talking to the syndicate, the minister said, “Our government’s priority is to build education infrastructure in the country by allocating more budget and powers to the existing universities instead of establishing new ones.”

On the university’s request, the syndicate allowed it to to adopt the University of Gujrat’s statutes until it formulates its own statutes, however, the minister indicated that the government would try to implement standardised set of governing laws for every public and private university.

The body approved the release of pending wages of the university’s visiting faculty and contractual support staff, including the security guards. The syndicate also unanimously agreed on the appointment of Dr Iqbal Chawla as permanent member of the Selection Board.

UOE: A seven-day training workshop under the title of “Cascading of Master Training; Faculty Professional Development Programme” has concluded on Tuesday here at University of Education, Township, Lahore.

University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. While addressing the participants, the VC said teaching was not just delivery of lecture rather it was a full fledge learning process, which included delivering lecture, assessment and evaluation of students, use of latest technologies in teaching learning process. He urged the participants to be very honest while making assessment and evaluation of students because their assessment shapes the academic destiny of the students. He advised the non-PhD faculty members to do their PhD as early as possible and the PhD faculty members to enhance their knowledge continuously.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook