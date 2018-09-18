Rawalpindi have PTV on the ropes

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi put PTV in a spot of bother on the second day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on Monday.

After amassing 392 in the first innings, the hosts bowled PTV out for just 116 in the last over of the day. Rawalpindi have a valuable 276-run lead and have the option of forcing their opponents to follow on.

Haseeb Azam (75), Tayyab Riaz (68), Mukhtar Ahmad (63) and Usman Saeed (59) hit half centuries as Rawalpindi reached a big total.Then it was left to the bowlers — led by newcomer Syed Touseeq Shah (5-30) — to run through the PTV batting.

Haseeb Azam (3-20) and Saad Altaf (2-40) also bowled well as the likes of Yasin Khan (11), Mohammad Waqas (4), Saud Shakil (18), Ali Khan (3), Ali Imran (9), Taimoor Khan (2) and Raza Hasan (7) struggled to get going.

PTV were reeling at 52-7 when Aamir Jamal (48) used the long handle to hit eight fours in his 52-ball stay at the wicket and help his team cross the three-figure mark. Earlier, Aamir (3-97) also bowled well for PTV along with Tabbish Khan (4-123).

Scores in brief: At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Region 392 all out in 131.5 overs (Haseeb Azam 75, Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmed 63, Usman Saeed 59, Umer Masood 37, Naved Malik 29, Umer Waheed 22; Tabish Khan 4-123, Aamir Jamal 3-97, Raza Hasan 2-50). PTV 116 all out in 33.5 overs (Aamir Jamal 48; Syed Touseeq Shah 5-30, Haseeb Azam 3-20, Saad Altaf 2-44).

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 108 all out in 36 overs (Muhammad Nadeem 36; Azizullah 4-36, Rahat Ali 3-37). SNGPL 591-4 in 138 overs (Asad Shafiq 221 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 113, Muhammad Rizwan 109 not out, Muhammad Hafeez 63; Naeemud Din 30; Samiullah Mehsood 2-131).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Fata 253 all out in 67.4 overs (Asad Afridi 97, Asif Afridi 37, Rehan Afridi 36; Ali Shafiq 8-70) and 60-4 in 19 overs (Fazalur Rehman 27, Ali Shafiq 2-14). KRL 248 all out in 76.5 overs (Usman Ashraf 49, Sadaf Hussain 45, Ali Shafiq 31, Jaahid Ali 30, Hassan Raza 30; Asif Afridi 4-62, Manzoor Khan 2-58).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: HBL 386 all out in 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 131, Zohaib Khan 69, Rameez Aziz 53, Imran Farhat 47; Saifur Rehman 4-81, Muhammad Waheed 2-72, Muhammad Irfan 2-101). Lahore Whites 180-2 in 60 overs (Ali Rafique 96 not out, Anas Mehmood 63).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: NBP 106 all out in 38 overs (Rameez Raja 29; Altaf Ahmed 3-20, Nasir Ahmed 3-24, Taj Wali 3-45) and 88 all out in 33 overs (Mir Hamza 25, Ali Asad 23; Nasir Ahmed 5-24, Taj Wali 3-31, Sajid Khan 2-1). Peshawar 127 all out in 40.4 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 35, Musaddiq Ahmed 23; Attaullah 5-29, Mir Hamza 4-31) and 68-2 in 14 overs (Israrullah 22). Result: Peshawar won by 8 wickets.

At National Stadium, Karachi: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs (Usman Ashraf 86 not out, Anus Mustafa 56; Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45). Karachi Whites 427-4 in 102 overs (Khurram Manzoor 199, Omair Bin Yousaf 135, Syed Saad Ali 33 not out).

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Multan 143 all out in 68 overs (Imran Rafiq 44; Kashif Bhatti 5-33, Sohail Khan 3-32) and 180 all out in 57.1 overs (Khalilullah 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 41; Aamir Yamin 3-12, Kashif Bhatti 3-49). SSGCL 170 all out in 48.1 overs (Awais Zia 42, Aamir Yamin 23; Ali Usman 4-42, Ahsan Baig 4-45, Muhammad Ali Khan 2-29).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Wapda 326 all out in 122.4 overs (Salman Butt 129, Wahab Riaz 51, Muhammad Saad 37, Ali Shan 31; Zafar Gohar 5-100, Asadullah 2-38). Lahore Blues 110-6 in 55 overs (Muhammad Ilyas 41, Irfan Haider 27; Khalid Usman 3-41, Zulfiqar Babar 2-24).