Oil tanker runs over road divider near Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Around 148,000 litres petrol-loaded tanker Monday coming from Karachi on its way to Lahore run over a road divider due to speeding on the National Highway near Ashrafabad about 20 km from Bahawalpur. According to Rescue 1122, during the operation to put back oil tanker on road, petrol leakage started and due to leakage all types of traffic was stopped on this section of the highway. Later, leakage of petrol was plugged. However, shifting of petrol to other oil tanker was deferred till morning.