PHC organises cricket match in London

LAHORE: Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in London with an initiative to improve relations with Pakistan community organised a challenge cricket match with Journalists XI in London.

Pakistan Journalists Association team beat PHC London team by 60 runs. PJA team gathered 231 runs for eight wickets in 30 overs. Imran Ashraf made 112, Hassan Abbasi 34, Ibrar Mir 18, Wajahat Ali Khan 22, Amir Khan 12, Waqas Ahmed 20 and babar Rana 16. Shahid Maan took three wickets from High Commission side, Khizer and Shahid had two each.

In reply High Commission team were bundled out in 27 overs for 171. Asif Khan, Shahid, Umair, Maan and M Saddam did play well but could not bring win for their team. High Commission’s Mohamamd Ayub and press attaché Munir Ahmed distributed prizes among the participants.