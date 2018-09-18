Quaid-i-Azam Trophy: Abid, Salman Butt hammer tons

HBL, Wapda stronglyplaced against Lahore teams

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited and Wapda teams were strongly placed to to take first innings lead against Lahore Whites and Blues respectively in the round three match on day two of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 here on Monday.

At the Gaddafi Stadium HBL after scoring 386 runs in their first innings, restricted Lahore Whites to 180/2 by the close of the day’s play.

HBL resumed their innings at 325 for five and in another 30 overs they added 61 runs to their overnight total and lost five of its remaining wickets. Abid Ali excelled with the bat scoring 131 runs with Zohain getting 69, Rameez Aziz 53 and Imran Farhatm 47. Saif-ur-Rehman had four wickets with Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Irfan getting two each.

Lahore responded with gust and Ali Rafique held the fort for them with 96 unbeaten and was supported by Anaz Mehmood 63.

Scores: HBL first innings 386 all out in 115.3 overs: (Abid Ali 131, Zohaib Khan 69, Rameez Aziz 53, Imran Farhat 47, Salman Ali Agha 28, Saif-ur-Rehman 4-81, Muhammad Waheed 2-72, Muhammad Irfan 2-101)

Lahore Region White (first innings) 180-2 in 60 overs: (Ali Rafique 96*, Anas Mehmood 63)At the LCCA ground, Wapda batting first made 326 runs in 122.4 overs and Lahore was lingering at 110 for six by the close of play.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt knocked 129 with Wahab Riaz getting 51 for Wapda. From Lahore Muhammad Ilyas was the highest scorer with 41 runs. Their line up was dented by Khalid Usman and Zulfiqar Babar with three and two wickets respectively.

Scores: Wapda first innings 326 all out in 122.4 overs: (Salman Butt 129, Wahab Riaz 51, Muhammad Saad 37, Ali Shan 31, Amir Sajjad 26, Zafar Gohar 5-100, Asad Ullah 2-38)Lahore Region Blues first innings 110-6 in 55 overs: (Muhammad Ilyas 41, Irfan Haider 27, Hamza Nazar 20, Khalid Usman 3-41, Zulfiqar Babar 2-24).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Players of Rawalpindi Region put professional PTV cricketers in a spot of bother in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy getting a huge advantage following second day’s play at the Pindi Stadium Monday.

After amassing a huge 392 in the first innings, PTV were bowled out for just 116 in their first innings in the last over of the day. Hosts thus gained a valuable 276 runs first innings lead and now have the option of forcing the departmental team to follow on.

Top and middle order Rawalpindi batsmen first contributed to the batting hitting fifties in the process. Haseeb Azam (75), Tayyab Riaz (68), Mukhtar Ahmad (63) and Usman Saeed (59) played well to see Rawalpindi reaching a big total.

Then it was left to bowlers led by new comer Syed Tauseeq Shah 5-30 to run through PTV batting line up with some tight line and length bowling. Haseeb Azam (3-20) and Saad Altaf (2-40) also bowled well to see the likes of Yasin Khan (11), Mohammad Waqas (4), Saud Shakil (18), Ali Khan (3), Ali Imran (9), Taimoor Khan (2) and Raza Hasan (7) getting out one after the other. PTV were reeling at 52 for 7 when Aamir Jamal (48) started using long handle hitting eight fours during his 52-ball stay at the wicket to help his team cross three figure mark. Earlier Aamir Jamal (3-97) also bowled well for PTV along with Tabbish Khan (4-123).

Unlike PTV, Rawalpndi bowlers bowled to a decent line and length making it difficult for batsmen to avoid the movement.

Scores: Rawalpindi 392 all out 131.5 overs (Haseeb Azam 75, Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmad 63, Usman Saeed 59, Tabish Khan 4-128, Aamir jamal 3-97)

PTV 116 all out in 33.5 overs (Aamir Jamal 48, Syed Tauseeq Shah 5-30, Haseeb Azam 3-20, Saad Altaf 2-40).

Scores of other matches: At National Stadium Karachi: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs (Usman Ashraf 86 not out, Anus Mustafa 56, Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45)

Karachi Region White 427-4 in 102 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 199, Omair Bin Yousaf 135)

At Multan Stadium, Multan: Multan Region 143 all out in 68 overs: (Imran Rafiq 44, Kashif Bhatti 5-33, Sohail Khan 3-32) and 180 all out in 57.1 overs: (Khalil Ullah 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 41, Aamir Yamin 3-12, Kashif Bhatti 3-49)

SSGCL 170 all out in 48.1 overs: (Awais Zia 42, Ali Usman 4-42, Ahsan Baig 4-45, Muhammad Ali Khan 2-29)

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: NBP 106 all out in 38 overs: (Rameez Raja 29, Altaf Ahmed 3-20, Nasir Ahmed 3-24, Taj Wali 3-45) and 88 all out in 33 overs: (Mir Hamza 25, Ali Asad 23, Nasir Ahmed 5-24, Taj Wali 3-31, Sajid Khan 2-1) Peshawar Region 127 all out in 40.4 overs: (Ashfaq Ahmed 35, Musaddiq Ahmed 23, Attaullah 5-29, Mir Hamza 4-31) and 68-2 in 14 overs (Israrullah 22). Result: Peshawar Region won by 8 wickets

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: Islamabad Region 108 all out (Zohaib Ahmed 37, retired hurt 37, Muhammad Nadeem 36, Aziz Ullah 4-36, Rahat Ali 3-37)

SNGPL 591-4 in 138 overs (Asad Shafiq 221 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 113, Muhammad Rizwan 109 not out, Muhammad Hafeez 63, Samiullah Mehsood 2-131)

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: FATA Region 253 all out in 67.4 overs (Asad Afridi 97, Asif Afridi 37, Ali Shafiq 8-70) and 60-4 in 19 overs: (Fazal-ur-Rehman 27, Ali Shafiq2-14). KRL 248 all out in 76.5 overs (Usman Ashraf 49, Sadaf Hussain 45, Asif Afridi 4-62, Manzoor Khan 2-58).