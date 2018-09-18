Display of works on found material begins

LAHORE: Works by emerging artists Sara Aslam and Hifsa Farooq are being exhibited at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday (today) and will remain on display till September 26.

We are surrounded by everyday objects that we use, love, keep or throw away according to our needs and desires in daily life. But there is another context in which their meaning and function has been altered and transformed into another system. This context is art. This concept of looking at everyday life and its objects are visible in exciting works by emerging artists Sara Aslam and Hifsa Farooq. Hifsa Farooq completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts in 2015 from Beaconhouse National University (BNU). Since then, she has been a part of BNU in teaching and administrative capacity. Her work has been showcased nationally and internationally including UK, USA, Czech Republic and Lahore. Her interest in the exploration of found material is evident in all her works. Each material / object comes with its own connotations which are altered through juxtaposition or the mere act of dislocating it from its natural environment that results in a chaos within the object itself. The visual seems familiar yet narrates/discloses a story untold. Sara Aslam completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts from Beaconhouse National University in 2016. Her practice as a visual artist revolves around the idea of home. In her recent work “Forms from Garden”, she incorporates a collection of ephemeral objects and materials to create an intimate space of observation.