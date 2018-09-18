Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Display of works on found material begins

LAHORE: Works by emerging artists Sara Aslam and Hifsa Farooq are being exhibited at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday (today) and will remain on display till September 26.

We are surrounded by everyday objects that we use, love, keep or throw away according to our needs and desires in daily life. But there is another context in which their meaning and function has been altered and transformed into another system. This context is art. This concept of looking at everyday life and its objects are visible in exciting works by emerging artists Sara Aslam and Hifsa Farooq. Hifsa Farooq completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts in 2015 from Beaconhouse National University (BNU). Since then, she has been a part of BNU in teaching and administrative capacity. Her work has been showcased nationally and internationally including UK, USA, Czech Republic and Lahore. Her interest in the exploration of found material is evident in all her works. Each material / object comes with its own connotations which are altered through juxtaposition or the mere act of dislocating it from its natural environment that results in a chaos within the object itself. The visual seems familiar yet narrates/discloses a story untold. Sara Aslam completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts from Beaconhouse National University in 2016. Her practice as a visual artist revolves around the idea of home. In her recent work “Forms from Garden”, she incorporates a collection of ephemeral objects and materials to create an intimate space of observation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook