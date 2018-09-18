SL police question spectators over possible links to fixers

COLOMBO: Five Indian nationals were questioned by Sri Lankan police over possible links to fixers after Sri Lanka Cricket’s anti-corruption unit flagged them during the third women’s ODI between Sri Lanka and India on September 16.

“The five were initially asked to leave the ground at Katunayake, just north of the capital Colombo, and later detained by police for investigations,” the Daily News quoted an SLC official as saying.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that it was the excessive use of mobile phones that had alerted the anti-corruption unit.“We didn’t have very much to go on,” he said. “But our guys noticed that they were using their mobile phones excessively, and approached and questioned them. Following that the anti-corruption officers felt there was adequate suspicion to hand over the individuals to the police for further questioning.”