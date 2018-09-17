Mon September 17, 2018
TK
Tanveer Khatana
September 17, 2018

British Pakistani boxer wins debut fight

MANCHESTER: British Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali, who has type one diabetes made history after he defeated Andrej Cepur in his first professional fight here in Manchester on Saturday Night.

Muhammed Ali, defeated Andrej Cepur 40-36 on points after four rounds at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester in front of packed house if fans. Muhammad Ali, made history after becoming the first UK boxer with type one diabetes to be granted a professional licence by the British Boxing Board of Control. The Bolton-based boxer has had type one diabetes from the age of four and was previously denied a professional licence in 2015. He thought of packing his dream of becoming a professional boxer and commencing it as his professional career in 2015, as BBBofC's (British Boxing Board Of Control) rules at the time meant boxers with type one diabetes were unable to get a licence and fight professionally.

But Ali worked really hard for next three years trying to battle the decision with the help of his manager Asad Shamim and his doctor, Ali was finally granted his licence during a meeting with the board in May 2018.

Hailing from a small town in Rochdale near Manchester, Ali trained in Bolton by Alex Matvienko at his gym, and he already has an idea of what he wants to achieve in the sport especially after his first win in professional circuit. He is all set to be back in the ring on November 17 for another fight at the same venue.

Speaking to the local media after the fight Ali said, “It was an absolutely amazing feeling. I really appreciate everyone who believed in me before the journey started, and I was overwhelmed with the support I've had from everyone including my family, my friends, fans and most importantly my town Rochdale."

"As a diabetic I've gone out there and proved that we don't suffer. Anybody out there who is suffering from any condition, if you believe in yourself, you can do anything in life. Just surround yourself with positive people.” Ali’s ancestors are from district layyah in Punjab, Pakistan.

